How the 1-cent tax has improved Aiken County schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten years ago, voters in Aiken County said ‘yes’ to a one penny sales tax to improve their schools.

Since 2014, more than $188 million has been collected for improvement projects for Aiken High School, North Augusta High School, Leavelle McCampbell Middle, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Aiken County’s Career and Technology Center.

On Thursday, Aiken High School unveiled its new auditorium , showing your tax dollars at work.

But this year that penny sales tax is set to expire.

North Augusta High basketball hasn’t always had this nice of a gym.

Now, they have new bleachers, scoreboards, flooring, everything to give these kids better opportunities and it’s just one project in the penny sales tax.

The brand-new auditorium is long overdue for Aiken High.

“I’m a music teacher. So, you know, the auditorium to me is an essential part of showcasing what our students can do,” said Annie Laurie Matson.

Matson is also a parent, so she knows a thing or two when it comes to growth in the schools.

“There are still some areas in Aiken County because it’s such a large geographic area where everything is not equitable as far as buildings and services,” she said.

That’s where the penny sales tax comes in.

Superintendent King Laurence said: “The 2014 sales tax referendum had five projects on it. And it has taken pretty much every dime of that penny sales tax to complete those projects.”

The money is split into five projects across the county and over 10 years, the projects are completed in phases.

“We’ve done some facility studies and looked at the age of facilities, the capacity of facilities and those kinds of things. We also look at population growth,” said Laurence.

As the county grows, so does the school population.

“We still have a number of schools that are 60-plus years old,” he said. “We’ve got those new high schools, new middle schools, that are complete. And that we can demonstrate that we were fiscally responsible with the taxpayer’s money.”

Because after all, we are talking about our future here.

Matson said: “Well, these are the people who are going to be taking care of us when we’re old and decrepit. We want them to be well educated.”

The penny sales tax is coming up on the ballot in November.

There are still two more phases to complete. North Augusta High is getting upgraded softball and baseball fields and a new auditorium as well.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.