‘He knew his calling’: Thomson remembers longtime mayor

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Thomson and those beyond are remembering former Thomson Mayor Robert “Bob” Knox Jr., who died on Thursday night.

In a news release, the New Thomson United Methodist Church says “he leaves an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew him.”

Knox served as mayor of Thomson from 1979 to 2007. He also spent decades as an attorney for the town of Dearing and the McDuffie County School System.

Knox even spent 10 years as a Municipal Court Judge.

See the full release from New Thomson United Methodist Church:

Some say Knox is the kind of man who treats you the same, today, tomorrow and the next. His mark on your life is one people say will never fade.

“If you met Bob Knox for the first time, you would never forget it. He would leave a mark on you. A natural hands and feet of Christ, if you will,” said Reverend Sargent Nelson of New Thomson United Methodist Church.

His impact goes beyond the building and streets of Thomson.

“His dedication to the principles of compassion, kindness, and social justice enriched the lives of many,” said the church. “As a community servant, he worked tirelessly to address the need of those less fortunate, leaving an enduring impact on the fabric of our community.”

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver said: “Bob Knox was a legend in municipal government in the State of Georgia. He was truly the definition of what a public servant should look like.”

Bob Knox was the epitome of what it means to be a public servant and is now and always will be a legend for all of us who served in municipal governments across the state of Georgia. He was a role model for me personally and his leadership shaped my time in office more than anyone could ever imagine by simply leading by example. I am simply blessed to have known him and the state of Georgia will always be blessed by and be a better place because of his selfless leadership.

Knox led by faith and not by sight, serving his community with passion and a humble heart.

Jason Smith with McDuffie County said: “So here’s a guy who was the mayor of our town for 29 years. He served the town of Dearing as their attorney for years. He was the school board’s attorney for years. But I can almost tell you that if you talk to him, and you ask him what he did, he was just an attorney with his family.”

Knox put the community above politics.

Copenhaver said: “To me, public service is about just that — serving the public. That is what he did. It was public service, above politics for his entire life.”

He never lost sight of his goal, creating a better Thomson.

Knox said in 2009 when talking about his community: “This will bring new people into town, keep the downtown renovated, people coming in very, very great day for us.”

He did it all by loving his neighbors.

Nelson said: “One would say who is thy neighbor, Mr. Bob would be an example of extending that to the broader community. If he could help you, he would help you.”

As time goes on, those who knew him best say there is no better person to strive to be like.

“He left no stone unturned. He lived his mission. He knew his calling. He knew his mission. He fulfilled it. He served his purpose,” said Nelson.

According to the Curtis Funeral Home, Knox’s memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Knox Home on Lee Street.

