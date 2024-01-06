Submit Photos/Videos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is learning to forgive her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’d still be abused if her mother were alive today.(ABC / YouTube via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is finally experiencing true freedom.

The 32-year-old walked out of a Missouri prison after serving eight and half years in jail for helping to kill her abusive mother.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In this rare case, her mom made her believe she suffered from several ailments, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and asthma.

Blanchard has said she was put through surgeries she didn’t need and isolated from the world.

She says she believes she would still be experiencing abuse if her mother was alive today but is coming around to forgiveness.

“I would tell her that I’m sorry and I forgive her. I’m coming to a place of forgiveness. It’s going to take time. I would say that I understand like I see her, I see her in the way that she was not an evil woman. She was not a monster. She was just a sick woman, and she would have needed a lot of mental health care,” Blanchard said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

