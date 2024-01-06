Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Rain ending Saturday morning. First Alert Issued for Tuesday for possible severe thunderstorms.
1/06/2024 Saturday Morning Weather Update
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine returns Sunday, but it will be a breezy and seasonably chilly day with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph with 20-25 mph gusts.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring rain and wind to the CSRA Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon - the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the CSRA under a 15% chance for severe weather. This system will have a lot of shear, but lack a lot of instability. Nonetheless - shear profiles do look conducive for tornadoes to form. Strong wind gusts look to be the main concern for this system.

Make sure you’re staying updated on the forecast through the weekend.

CSRA
CSRA(WRDW)

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: An F-16, one of several U.S. aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons., Photo Date:...
Here’s an explanation for loud booms heard across CSRA
South Carolina Highway Patrol
41-year-old man dies in crash on Sudlow Lake Road
Argentine black and white tegu
Invasive lizards are on the loose in Georgia, South Carolina
Second Georgia State Patrol pursuit in a month impacts the News 12 grounds.
Car flies over ramp as another GSP chase caught on camera
Robert “Bob” Knox Jr.
‘He knew his calling’: Thomson remembers longtime mayor

Latest News

1/06/2024 Saturday Morning Weather Update
1/06/2024 Saturday Morning Weather Update
Rain likely tonight into early Saturday. FIRST ALERT NEXT TUESDAY - Strong storms and gusty...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rain likely tonight into early Saturday. FIRST ALERT NEXT TUESDAY - Strong storms and gusty...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Rain tonight & early Saturday, FIRST ALERT TUESDAY
Rain likely tonight into early Saturday. FIRST ALERT NEXT TUESDAY - Strong storms and gusty...
Riley's 6 PM Forecast - Rain tonight & early Saturday, FIRST ALERT TUESDAY