Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine returns Sunday, but it will be a breezy and seasonably chilly day with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph with 20-25 mph gusts.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring rain and wind to the CSRA Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon - the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the CSRA under a 15% chance for severe weather. This system will have a lot of shear, but lack a lot of instability. Nonetheless - shear profiles do look conducive for tornadoes to form. Strong wind gusts look to be the main concern for this system.

Make sure you’re staying updated on the forecast through the weekend.

