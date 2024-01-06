Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure will move through the CSRA Saturday morning bringing an end to the rain, until the next storm system arrives Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, 0.8 inches of rain had fallen here at the WRDW studios, so definitely a good soaking rain to start off the weekend. Dry weather can be expected once the rain ends around 10 a.m. but clouds will linger Saturday with high temperatures below average in the middle to upper 50s. Breezy conditions can be expected in the wake of this storm system Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and especially on Sunday when winds could gust 20 to 25 mph.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but it will be a breezy and seasonably chilly day with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph with 20-25 mph gusts.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring rain and wind to the CSRA Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon - the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the CSRA under a 15% chance for severe weather. This system will have a lot of shear, but lack a lot of instability. Nonetheless - shear profiles do look conducive for tornadoes to form. Make sure you’re staying updated on the forecast through the weekend.

1/06/2024 Saturday Morning Weather Update

