41-year-old man dies in crash on Sudlow Lake Road

By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash in Aiken County on Friday.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Stephen L. Rouse, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sudlow Lake Road near Montgomery Place, just one mile north of North Augusta, at 6:15 p.m.

Officials say a 2022 Subaru sedan was traveling west on Sudlow Lake Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

Rouse was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says a toxicology analysis is pending.

