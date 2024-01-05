Suspect arrested in Augusta Christmas Eve murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve murder in Augusta.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 11:41 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2300 block of Boykin Road. The shooting actually happened in the 4200 block of James Drive and the victim was transported to the Boykin Road location, according to authorities.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Steve Luke 36, was identified as the victim.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service just after 4:45 p.m. Friday apprehended Wyzler Holt on a charge of murder. He was arrested in the 4200 block of James Drive, according to deputies.

He was taken to the Charles B Webster Detention Center to be booked into custody.

Luke was one of at least four people shot dead over the Christmas weekend in CSRA.

He’s also among more than 100 people who’ve died in the past year and a half in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s affected the CSRA on both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.