Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in Augusta Christmas Eve murder

By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve murder in Augusta.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 11:41 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2300 block of Boykin Road. The shooting actually happened in the 4200 block of James Drive and the victim was transported to the Boykin Road location, according to authorities.

MORE | Car flies over ramp as another GSP chase caught on camera

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Steve Luke 36, was identified as the victim.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service just after 4:45 p.m. Friday apprehended Wyzler Holt on a charge of murder. He was arrested in the 4200 block of James Drive, according to deputies.

He was taken to the Charles B Webster Detention Center to be booked into custody.

Luke was one of at least four people shot dead over the Christmas weekend in CSRA.

He’s also among more than 100 people who’ve died in the past year and a half in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s affected the CSRA on both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
41-year-old man dies in crash on Sudlow Lake Road
Argentine black and white tegu
Invasive lizards are on the loose in Georgia, South Carolina
PHOTO: An F-16, one of several U.S. aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons., Photo Date:...
Here’s an explanation for loud booms heard across CSRA
Second Georgia State Patrol pursuit in a month impacts the News 12 grounds.
Car flies over ramp as another GSP chase caught on camera
New businesses open in Aiken
New businesses flood Aiken after a series of closings in 2023

Latest News

Solfood Kitchen in Augusta
Augusta businesses see hiring struggle into the new year
Augusta businesses see hiring struggling into the new year
Suspect arrested in Augusta Christmas Eve murder
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offers $13K reward for info on 19-year-old’s murder
1 dead in crash on Sudlow Lake Road in N. Augusta