Students compete at Richmond County District Spelling Bee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, students got to show their spelling skills at the Richmond County District Spelling Bee.

It was hosted at A.R. Johnson Magnet School.

Elementary and middle schoolers got the chance to advance to the regional competition.

Some of the prizes for the winners included a Kindle Fire, bee-themed cups, pillows and books. Each child who competed also got a goodie bag with candy, a medal and spelling books to polish off their skills.

The winners for elementary school spelling bee include:

1st place: Shamayah Fanfan of Deer Chase Elementary School

2nd place: Delvin Howard of C.T. Walker Magnet School

The winners of the middle school spelling bee include:

1st place: David Person of A.R. Johnson Magnet School

2nd place: Kian Majors of Hephzibah Middle School

