‘A month is good start’: Recovery center speaks on Dry January benefits

PLUM BRANCH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a new year comes some resolutions, and this month a lot of you are trying out Dry January.

The challenge is to try not to drink alcohol for the entire month of January.

For some, the challenge has led them to stay sober longer, leading to an overall healthier lifestyle.

“Just from what I see here is how people come in, and they’ll be basically recked. I mean, bottom of the barrel, and then you see them after 30 days, and like, the light comes back into them, the color comes back in their face. And I can just see that that would be encouraging to others,” said Will Dalzell, Gamechangers founder.

Gamechangers is a recovery center that helps men struggling with addictions.

“January is probably one of our busiest times. It seems like from Thanksgiving to December, everybody’s trying to hold on a little bit longer, and stay around their family and seemed like, maybe after that, whatever happened during those times, or even New Year’s resolution, a lot of people will say, ‘Alright, well, you know, last year was a bad year, it was because of the drinking, I’m gonna try something new,’” he said.

He says after 30 days, people would see the health benefits of cutting out alcohol.

“I mean, a month is a good start. And I think if somebody did do the Dry January or whatever, you would see differences in your life just by leaving that stuff alone for a month. I mean, I know you would,” said Dalzell.

But at his recovery center, they strive for way longer than a month and he challenges others to do the same.

“I would encourage you to do Dry January, then dry February, then dry March and see. I mean, give it 90 days or six months,” he said.

The challenge could lead to life-long changes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out to Gamechangers for help.

