Former Thomson mayor, city judge Bob Knox Jr. dies

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Thomson mayor Robert “Bob” Knox Jr. has died, according to the New Thomson United Methodist Church.

In a press release, the church says “he leaves an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew him.”

Knox served as mayor of Thomson from 1979 to 2007. He was also an attorney and a recently retired city judge.

“His dedication to the principles of compassion, kindness, and social justice enriched the lives of many,” said the church. “As a community servant, he worked tirelessly to address the need of those less fortunate, leaving an enduring impact on the fabric of our community.”

Bob Knox was the epitome of what it means to be a public servant and is now and always will be a legend for all of us who served in municipal governments across the state of Georgia. He was a role model for me personally and his leadership shaped my time in office more than anyone could ever imagine by simply leading by example. I am simply blessed to have known him and the state of Georgia will always be blessed by and be a better place because of his selfless leadership.

See full release from New Thomson United Methodist Church:

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.