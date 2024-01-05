Former Thomson mayor, city judge Bob Knox Jr. dies
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Thomson mayor Robert “Bob” Knox Jr. has died, according to the New Thomson United Methodist Church.
In a press release, the church says “he leaves an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew him.”
Knox served as mayor of Thomson from 1979 to 2007. He was also an attorney and a recently retired city judge.
“His dedication to the principles of compassion, kindness, and social justice enriched the lives of many,” said the church. “As a community servant, he worked tirelessly to address the need of those less fortunate, leaving an enduring impact on the fabric of our community.”
See full release from New Thomson United Methodist Church:
