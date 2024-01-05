Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening if you’re heading out tonight, but rain will move in after midnight and last through early Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the mid-40s for most spots. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph overnight.

An area of low pressure will move out through tonight and bring rainfall to the CSRA through Saturday morning. Rain totals between 0.5 - 1″ are expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s most of the day Saturday with rain clearing out midday and staying dry Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will stay near 50 for the northern CSRA, but the southern CSRA could get as warm as the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Cool start Sunday morning with lows near 40 and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Breezy Sunday behind the system Saturday with winds sustained between 12-18 mph out of the northwest.

Staying dry Monday with seasonal temperatures, but a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring rain and wind to the CSRA Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT TUESDAY | Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts up to and over 40 mph. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon - the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the CSRA under a 15% chance for severe weather. This system will have a lot of shear, but lack a lot of instability. Nonetheless - shear profiles do look conducive for tornadoes to form. Make sure you’re staying updated on the forecast through the weekend.

Strong storms and gusty winds will be possible next Tuesday across the CSRA. (WRDW)

