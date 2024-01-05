Submit Photos/Videos
Celebratory gunfire injures Ga. dog on New Year’s Eve

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just seconds before the new year, a dog owner’s worst nightmare came true. A night normally spent watching fireworks, ended in a trip to the emergency vet after a man says his dog was hit by celebratory gunfire.

An X-ray shows exactly where the bullet still is inside Gus, an 8-year-old Schnauzer, after being hit Sunday night.

Gus and his owner, Frank, were sitting next to each other and watching the fireworks on the Savannah River from the ferry dock on Hutchinson Island when it happened.

Days later, you’d never know that the two had a close call.

“Just before the finale started, Gus yelped and ran off,” Frank said.

Gus had been shot by celebratory gunfire. Gus’s vet records, confirming a gunshot wound and showing a bullet that came inches away from claiming either of their lives.

“The vet went on to tell how lucky we were that the bullet just went into his fat. It could’ve gone into my head, as well,” Frank said.

Frank reflects on how thankful he is for Gus, a dog that’s survived not only cancer and being hit by a car, but now, a gunshot.

“Gus is one lucky dog, flat-out,” Frank said.

