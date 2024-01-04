Flu tightens its grip on Ga., S.C. and neighboring states

AUGUSTA. Ga. - The latest statistics show Georgia and South Carolina are still among the states hit hardest by the flu this season.

Figures from last week place the two-state region at Level 13 – the highest rating by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – as part of a band of seven Southern states struggling with the virus. Only New Mexico and New York City share that distinction.

Health officials say an uptick in flu, COVID and RSV after the holidays wouldn’t be a surprise, since so many people travel and spend time in close quarters with their families raising the risks of transmission.

Flu activity as of Dec. 30, 2023. (CDC)

So far, there are 7 million confirmed respiratory illness cases across the U.S., 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths related to flu.

Nationally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are very high – even higher than this time last year in every region.

Weekly emergency department visits rose 12%, and hospitalizations jumped about 17% in the most recent week. With cases surging, some hospitals are requiring masks once again.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, who is the lead medical consultant for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said Thursday the agency is tracking a high number of respiratory ilness cases, particularly of the flu.

Buchanan said South Carolina continues to see flu-related deaths, which she said serve as a reminder that the flu “is not to be taken lightly.”

Health officials say in addition to the flu, they are also concerned about COVID and the respiratory syncytial virus, which are also causing illness.

Buchanan also said COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise in the state. However, COVID has become more of a challenge to track because some COVID tests are being performed at home.

She repeated five simple steps to prevent all three illnesses:

Get your vaccines if you are eligible.

Wash your hands regularly.

Cover your coughs.

Stay home if you feel sick.

Wear a mask if you are at an event with a lot of people or where illness may spread.

Health officials say there is a traditional dip in numbers of new cases during holidays like Christmas and New Year’s, but said that’s more likely because of doctor’s offices and health department offices being closed around those holidays than an actual drop in new cases.

“We see increases in respiratory illness after every holiday,” Buchanan said.

In addition to the precautions directed specifically toward preventing respiratory illness, she also said living healthier can boost your immunity and help your body be more ready to fight off any illness.

“So eating a healthy diet, you know, keeping it low, low fat and watching your calorie intake, regular exercise is really important and getting enough sleep,” she said. “Sleep is really important for us to keep ourselves healthy. So all of those things that we can do to keep ourselves healthy will help reduce our risk of becoming severely ill.”

