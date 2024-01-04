Power outage hits 536 after 18-wheeler accident in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 500 Dominion Energy customers experienced a power outage after an 18-wheeler accident early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Edgefield dispatch says the call came in at 2:23 a.m. for an accident involving an 18-wheeler on Main Street and Augusta Road.

Initially, Dominion Energy’s power outage map showed 536 customers in a few homes near Edgefield Park and the Oakley Park Museum were out of power at 3:50 a.m. with a restoration time of 5:30 a.m.

On scene police told us they weren’t sure when the road would reopen, but Dominion workers are on the scene as of 5:55 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., 162 customers are still affected, but the restoration time changed to 10:30 a.m., according to the outage map.

Main Street and Augusta streets are closed from Columbia Road to Youngblood Street until further notice, dispatch says.

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews also put out the orange barrels and traffic signs for them as everyone gets moving.

Around 7 a.m. some lights that had been out since 2:23 a.m. have been restored, but crews are still working on the power lines.

AS of 8 a.m., 42 customers are still out of power but the restoration time has delayed to 3 p.m., according to the outage map.

536 experience power outage after 18-wheeler accident in Edgefield (WRDW/WAGT)

We were on the scene after deputies left, and before power workers returned, where you can really tell just how dark it is without the power.

536 experience power outage after 18-wheeler accident in Edgefield (WRDW/WAGT)

We are waiting to learn more about what caused the incident and if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.