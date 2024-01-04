Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will stay dry and chilly Thursday through Friday, but rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning, and another heavy rain and windy system Monday night into next Tuesday.

High pressure builds into the region Thursday bringing dry weather through Friday. Sunny skies expected Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with cold morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and bring rainfall to the CSRA through Saturday morning. Rain totals up to an inch will be possible - mainly for the southern CSRA. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s most of the day Saturday with rain clearing out midday into Saturday afternoon. The second half of the day Saturday is trending drier, so don’t cancel everything just yet - highest rain chances will mainly be early Saturday.

Back to dry weather Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Breezy Sunday behind the system Saturday with winds sustained between 10-15 mph.

Another heavy rain maker shows up Tuesday next week. Strong wind gusts over 30 mph and thunderstorms look possible with the system next Tuesday. Keep it here for updates.

