Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The main weather headlines over the next few days are frigid lows tonight in the mid and upper 20s, rain likely Friday night into Saturday morning, and a stronger system bringing rain and wind next Tuesday.

High pressure builds into the region today bringing dry weather through Friday. Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows dropping into the mid and upper 20s by early Friday. Protect your outdoor pets!

Friday will be another mostly sunny day with cold morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. Clouds will be building into the region late in the day.

An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and bring rainfall to the CSRA through Saturday morning. Rain totals between 0.5 - 1″ are expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s most of the day Saturday with rain clearing out midday into Saturday afternoon. The second half of the day Saturday is trending drier, so don’t cancel everything just yet - highest rain chances will mainly be early Saturday.

Back to dry weather Sunday with morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Breezy Sunday behind the system Saturday with winds sustained between 10-15 mph.

Staying dry Monday next week, but a strong low pressure system is expected to bring rain and wind to the CSRA by Tuesday. Rain totals over 2″ look possible along with wind gusts over 35 mph. Thunderstorms will also be possible, but right now the severe weather threat appears low for the CSRA. Keep it here for updates.

Rain is likely Friday night into early Saturday - but a strong system arrives next Tuesday. (WRDW)

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.