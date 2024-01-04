42-year-old Augustan dies after crash on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 42-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The crash occurred at mile marker 12, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

William H. Beasley, 42, of the 600 block of Albany Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over several times, according to Bowen.

Beasley was transported to Wellstar MCG and was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

