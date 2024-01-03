Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Volunteers needed to help count Augusta’s homeless population

Homeless people were able to get a shower and pick up necessities during a monthly event at the Richmond County Health Department.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual count of the local homeless population will take place Jan. 22-31, and organizers are looking for volunteers.

The federal government requires cities to produce an unduplicated count of homeless people at a one-day point in time during the last 10 days of January.

FACES OF HOMELESSNESS IN AUGUSTA:

Bethany Trapp of the Marion Barnes Assessment and Referral Center for the Homeless is helping to coordinate Augusta’s count.

She explained why it’s rewarding to volunteer: “Most of all, it is a way for those who care about homelessness to get involved and make a difference in their local community.”

Both day and night volunteers are needed, and they’ll need to attend a training session.

In addition to participating directly in the count, volunteers are needed to help assemble resource bags that will be handed out to homeless people who are counted.

“We have a task for any community member that has a desire to help and make a meaningful impact in their community,” said Tammy Ruth, homeless task force liaison for Augusta Housing and Community Development.

To volunteer, visit https://forms.gle/3gkmS2FQhAQYM5wi8.

THE SCHEDULE:

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Wiggins
3-year-old dies after Augusta DUI crash; suspect arrested
Talacia Holmes
Deputies find missing 16-year-old in Richmond County
Augusta's 2024 New Year's babies
Augusta hospitals welcome a trio of New Year’s babies
Michael Jason Mims, 34.
34-year-old arrested in Augusta murder on Telfair Street
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Pedestrian injured by vehicle near Aiken apartments

Latest News

Fort Gordon became Fort Eisenhower in Oct. 27, 2023.
Cyber classrooms, child care, more coming to Fort Eisenhower
SRS workers exceed their goal in United Way campaign
SRS workers exceed their goal in United Way campaign
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Ga. leaders look at ways to curb rash of ‘swatting’ calls
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Ga. lawmakers working to revive DA oversight effort