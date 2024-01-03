Volunteers needed to help count Augusta’s homeless population

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual count of the local homeless population will take place Jan. 22-31, and organizers are looking for volunteers.

The federal government requires cities to produce an unduplicated count of homeless people at a one-day point in time during the last 10 days of January.

FACES OF HOMELESSNESS IN AUGUSTA:

Bethany Trapp of the Marion Barnes Assessment and Referral Center for the Homeless is helping to coordinate Augusta’s count.

She explained why it’s rewarding to volunteer: “Most of all, it is a way for those who care about homelessness to get involved and make a difference in their local community.”

Both day and night volunteers are needed, and they’ll need to attend a training session.

In addition to participating directly in the count, volunteers are needed to help assemble resource bags that will be handed out to homeless people who are counted.

“We have a task for any community member that has a desire to help and make a meaningful impact in their community,” said Tammy Ruth, homeless task force liaison for Augusta Housing and Community Development.

To volunteer, visit https://forms.gle/3gkmS2FQhAQYM5wi8.

THE SCHEDULE:

