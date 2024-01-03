SRS workers exceed their goal in United Way campaign

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site employees recently teamed up to exceed their fundraising goal for the 2023 SRS United Way campaign.

Employees of SRS contractors Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Centerra, Battelle Savannah River Alliance and Savannah River Mission Completion raised a total of $1.49 million, surpassing their original $1.4 million goal, to benefit United Way and its partner agencies.

All companies exceeded their individual goals during this year’s campaign, with SRNS raising $827,317 and surpassing its original goal $800,000 goal; Centerra raising $145,688 and surpassing its original goal of $145,000; BSRA raising $205,033 and surpassing its goal of $200,000; and SRMC raising $310,000 and surpassing its goal of $275,000.

“The money we are able to collect and donate through the United Way agencies funds great programs such as rent assistance, support groups, shelter and food services, rehabilitation services, job training and more,” said Savannah River Site 2023 United Way Chair Lewis Arthur.

This year’s campaign benefits United Way of Aiken County; United Way of the CSRA; United Way of Edgefield County; United Way McDuffie County; United Way of Midlands; United Way of Screven County; United Way of South Carolina, including Bamberg, Colleton, Hampton counties and United Way of the Lowcountry; United Way of Anderson County; and United Way of Barnwell County, including Allendale.

