Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

With $810M up for grabs, new numbers drawn in Powerball game

By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.

The numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, and the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

MORE | Census shows Georgia’s population reaches over 11 million

The latest drawing comes after a Hephzibah resident won $2 million last week. They qualified for $1 million based on the numbers drawn, but chose the Power Play option, doubling the win.

The Georgia Lottery didn’t release the winner’s name.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

MORE | Top 10 most-clicked News 12 26 stories in 2023

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Fiery head-on crash kills 23-year-old on Furys Ferry
3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones
3 accused of trying to fly in contraband at Washington State Prison
Scales of justice
These new laws in Georgia have taken effect for 2024
Ball drop with recycled materials
Aiken celebrates New Year’s with environmentally friendly ball drop
Augusta's 2024 New Year's babies
Augusta hospitals welcome a trio of New Year’s babies

Latest News

In Augusta, fans cheered on their favorite teams at many different restaurants and pubs on New...
Fans come together to watch bowl games in Augusta
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
Fans gather at World of Beer in Augusta
In Augusta, fans root for ‘anything SEC if it’s not Georgia’
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least eight dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast