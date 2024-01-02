Taking a look back at 2023′s best moments in CSRA sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This past year was full of jaw-dropping sports moments. From national championships to state titles and historic region wins, the CSRA had everything to cheer about in 2023.

Here are some of the major events WRDW captured this year:

Relive the Dawgs Back-to-Back National Championship, or Westside’s second consecutive 2-A title matchup.

Maybe you caught the Lady Jackets fifth championship in seven seasons when they beat Westwood 42-29. The Jackets boys golf team shrugged off 40-year dust and captured the 4A state title.

There was crowd surfing after Harlem baseball knocked off Ringgold, bringing home their first piece of hardware since 1986. Augusta Christian baseball lifted their own piece for the first time in 16 years.

On the rubber, Strom Thurmond and the Aiken Hornets titled in the SCHSL Track & Field Championships.

We can’t forget that Eventing National Championship brought back to USC-Aiken. Just up around the river bend, Saluda won the Dixie World Series.

2023 gave us moments we won’t be forgetting anytime soon, like Midland Valley’s first win over North Augusta in 25 years for the region title.

Alleluia was honored for their volleyball state championship.

This past year was full of firsts:

Greenbrier girls golf won their first state championship in 27-years of the program.

South Aiken volleyball brought home their first program state victory against North Myrtle Beach in Columbia, S.C.

Greenbrier girls flag football made history, earning the CSRA’s first ever state title in the sport.

Edmund Burke Academy made a mark on the Spartans books, becoming the first to ever title in football after routing Gatewood 16-10.

For the first time since 2019, Westminster picked up an 8-man state title in football.

The year ended in a similar fashion it started, the Dawgs broke their National Championship record for widest margin set in a bowl game. Against FSU, Georgia won by a margin of 60 (63-3). It also broke the Orange bowl record last set in 1953 by Alabama and Syracuse (55).

