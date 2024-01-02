Pedestrian injured after struck by vehicle outside Aiken apartment complex

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle outside an apartment complex on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch confirms officers were called to the scene at 7:33 a.m. to the accident on Varden Road and Fairway Ridge right outside of Verandas on the Green Apartment Homes.

Officials say emergency medical services and officers were still on the scene as of 8:15 a.m.

Please use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.