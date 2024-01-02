Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian injured after struck by vehicle outside Aiken apartment complex

Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle outside an apartment complex on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch confirms officers were called to the scene at 7:33 a.m. to the accident on Varden Road and Fairway Ridge right outside of Verandas on the Green Apartment Homes.

Officials say emergency medical services and officers were still on the scene as of 8:15 a.m.

Please use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

