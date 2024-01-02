New superintendent named for Wilkes County Schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new superintendent is starting the new year with Wilkes County Schools, the system announced on Tuesday.

Michelle Smith began her tenure as the new superintendent of Wilkes County Schools on Monday.

“Having served in various administrative roles in her previous positions, Ms. Smith brings a fresh perspective and a proven track record of implementing effective educational strategies,” the school system said on its website. “Her dedication to student success, innovative approach to learning, and commitment to fostering a positive school environment make her an ideal fit for the role of superintendent.”

As she steps into her new role, Michelle Smith has already expressed her excitement about working with the talented educators, dedicated staff, and supportive community of Wilkes County. She is committed to building strong relationships with stakeholders to ensure that every student in our district receives a high-quality education.

Her leadership promises a bright future for our students, teachers, and the entire school community. Here’s to a successful and enriching tenure for our new superintendent!

