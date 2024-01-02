Submit Photos/Videos
New bill to build Fort Eisenhower child center becomes law

By Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last January, our I-TEAM first broke the news that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff was working to secure funding for a new childcare facility on post — and almost a year later, the bill has been signed by President Joe Biden.

In an exclusive interview at the end of December, Ossoff told our I-TEAM that the legislation gives the go-ahead for $21 million to fund a new child development center and $70 million to expand classrooms and technology to train cyber warriors.

Officials say the Fort Eisenhower Child Development Center Expansion Act will provide the Army with a one-year extension to continue work on the project.

“I’m committed to making sure the military families on post and all who are serving at Fort [Eisenhower] have access to early childhood education,” Ossoff said. “Senator Warnock and I wrote and passed this law to ensure the Army has the necessary authority to build this new child development center for Fort Eisenhower families.”

The bill is said to ensure Fort Eisenhower families have access to early childhood education, according to the news release.

Reverend Raphael Warnock said: “Our military families sacrifice so much for our country, and it is our duty as a nation to ensure they have the support they need. That is why Senator Ossoff and I are working to upgrade and expand childcare facilities at Fort [Eisenhower] for Augusta’s military families. I will continue working to improve the living and working conditions for our servicemembers and their families across Georgia.”

