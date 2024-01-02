Man arrested in Augusta DUI fatal crash; 2 underage, unrestrained passengers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 31-year-old suspect on Tuesday in connection with an alcohol-impaired fatal crash that killed one person, according to jail records.

The suspect, Joseph Michael Wiggins, 31, also was charged with two counts of drinking under the influence with a passenger under the age of 14, according to jail records.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, DUI, and two counts of DUI with passengers under 14 and no safety child restraints, reckless driving, open container, no seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane and illegally passing an emergency vehicle, according to jail records.

We have reached out to learn more about the accident.

