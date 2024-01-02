Local restaurants are the winners in New Year’s football

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Year’s Day brought college football into homes and some businesses across the area.

“The whole food industry is for football,” Mitch Lopez, service manager Carolina Ale House.

When you’ve got games on TV all day, it brings in big money for places like Carolina Ale House and Top Dawg Tavern.

“It definitely elevates it to the extreme, which is really good for both my staff and us as managers,” said Sean Moynahan, sales and events manager at Top Dawg Tavern. “We’re looking forward to seeing our numbers at the end of the night.”

Most of us know football is king in the South.

“Football is always a big thing here at Top Dawg, so we try to push it as best we can,” said Moynahan.

There is one team some are missing on their TV screens.

“Well, without Georgia in the Final Four, it’s a little bit different than the last few years where we’ve been very busy for the games,” said Lopez.

Let’s face it: If there is a game on, chances are there are people watching it.

“We got a bunch of people coming in still just not the big crowd for the Georgia fans that we normally get but there is a bunch of people still coming in,” said Lopez.

More people means more business for these local restaurants.

“I love interacting with our guests,” said Moynahan. “You don’t know who’s walking through your door at any time you could have a diplomat walk through you could have a homeless guy walk through it doesn’t change how we act towards them. But it’s very nice to see the different crowds that do come through.”

