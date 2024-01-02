Submit Photos/Videos
Local bike riders roll into 2024 with visit to Greeneway

The Sierra Club tries to do outdoor activities twice a month, and on Monday, they hit the Greeneway Trail, which they say is great for first-timers.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:10 PM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group in North Augusta fastened their helmets and hopped on their bikes Monday to kick off the new year.

The Sierra Club tries to do outdoor activities twice a month, and on Monday, they hit the Greeneway Trail, which they say is great for first-timers.

Cathy Black is part of the group. She said the ride wasn’t so much about fitness as it was about being in the moment.

“I like the feel of the breeze in your face,” she said. “I like to see the nature, see the people, dog walkers, the squirrels running by ... I’ve had close encounters with squirrels before.”

The group managed to put in 12 miles filled with relaxation and fun.

