Have you seen this missing 16-year-old in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officials say Talacia Holmes was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West.

Holmes is described to be five feet and five inches in height, and weighing around 140 pounds, officials say.

Holmes’ direction of travel is unknown, but is known to frequent the Harrisburg area, according to authorities.

If you have any information regarding Holmes, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

