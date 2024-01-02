Augusta mayor to give inaugural State of the City address

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will deliver his inaugural State of the City address on Tuesday.

The address will be delivered before the Commission meeting and will highlight the county’s accomplishments from 2023 and plans for 2024, according to city officials.

This event will be open to the public at the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on Telfair Street at 1 p.m.

