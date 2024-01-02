Submit Photos/Videos
In Augusta, fans root for ‘anything SEC if it’s not Georgia’

In Augusta, fans cheered on their favorite teams at many different restaurants and pubs on New Year’s Day. Even fans of Alabama.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many football fans started off 2024 by watching bowl games.

Even fans of Alabama – which lost the Rose Bowl to Michigan in an overtime game.

Melissa Gasho says she never misses an Alabama game and treats every one like it’s her birthday.

“Every day, every single Alabama game, every single one,” she said. “I actually don’t work on game day. And when I did work on the one SEC championship game. I worked to where I could see the TV.”

She says she knows being an Alabama fan in Georgia can be controversial, but she’s hoping people can cheer for the SEC.

“Well, you know, SEC over the North, we got to do it,” she said. “I mean, we’re in the South. It’s kind of our blood.”

Fans of the Bulldogs, who were shut out by Alabama, were watching the game but wishing it was their team.

Tim Powell was among those fans.

“I’ve always been a Georgia fan my whole life,” he said. “I mean, you know, my son went to Georgia. He’s been out of there for probably 20 years. But anything, anything SEC, if it’s not Georgia, then if it’s an SEC going into it, then that’s exactly who we root for.”

But the SEC will be shut out of the national championship game this year with Michigan’s win.

Should Georgia have been playing in that championship game?

“I would think so or hope so,” Powell said. “But I’m not exactly sure. But yeah, it was a letdown being that Alabama went in there.”

Regardless of the outcome, Gasho stands by her team, even though the game didn’t end how she was hoping.

“Roll Tide until the end, always,” said Gasho.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

