Aiken man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 46-year-old Aiken man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Tuesday.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested Jerrett Courtet Brown on Dec. 21.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Brown is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, according to the Attorney General’s Office. He was not listed in bookings on the Aiken County Detention Center’s website when checked on Jan. 2.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

