3-year-old dies after DUI crash on Bobby Jones Expressway; suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old has died after an alcohol-impaired fatal crash on Bobby Jones Expressway on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

According to Georgia State Patrol officials, at 9:36 p.m., troopers responded to I-520 westbound at mile marker 11 about an accident with injuries.

The front seat passenger sustained serious injuries, and a 3-year-old male juvenile was found to be deceased in the rear seat. Another 7-year-old male juvenile was also in the vehicle and sustained no injuries.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified as Robert Brown, 3, of Augusta. An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner.

Officials say the investigation revealed that a silver Cadillac Escalade had struck the rear of a tow truck in the right-through lane.

The driver was determined to be DUI and sustained only minor injuries, officials say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 31-year-old suspect, Joseph Michael Wiggins. He was charged with two counts of drinking under the influence with a passenger under the age of 14, according to jail records.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, DUI, and two counts of DUI with passengers under 14 and no safety child restraints, reckless driving, open container, no seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane and illegally passing an emergency vehicle, according to jail records.

