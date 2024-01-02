Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3-year-old dies after DUI crash on Bobby Jones Expressway; suspect arrested

Joseph Wiggins
Joseph Wiggins(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old has died after an alcohol-impaired fatal crash on Bobby Jones Expressway on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

According to Georgia State Patrol officials, at 9:36 p.m., troopers responded to I-520 westbound at mile marker 11 about an accident with injuries.

The front seat passenger sustained serious injuries, and a 3-year-old male juvenile was found to be deceased in the rear seat. Another 7-year-old male juvenile was also in the vehicle and sustained no injuries.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified as Robert Brown, 3, of Augusta. An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner.

Officials say the investigation revealed that a silver Cadillac Escalade had struck the rear of a tow truck in the right-through lane.

The driver was determined to be DUI and sustained only minor injuries, officials say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 31-year-old suspect, Joseph Michael Wiggins. He was charged with two counts of drinking under the influence with a passenger under the age of 14, according to jail records.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, DUI, and two counts of DUI with passengers under 14 and no safety child restraints, reckless driving, open container, no seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane and illegally passing an emergency vehicle, according to jail records.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Fiery head-on crash kills 23-year-old on Furys Ferry
Augusta's 2024 New Year's babies
Augusta hospitals welcome a trio of New Year’s babies
Annaliah Rhodes
Missing 26-year-old found minutes after alert goes out
Ball drop with recycled materials
Aiken celebrates New Year’s with environmentally friendly ball drop

Latest News

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson
Augusta mayor to give inaugural State of the City address
Aiken man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Tune in to Morning Mix! Jan 1st
Fitness Tips for the New Year
Michelle Smith, Wilkes County New School Superintendent
New superintendent named for Wilkes County Schools