3-year-old boy dies after New Year’s DUI crash on I-520

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly New Year’s crash claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy in Richmond County, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The crash happened on I-520 at mile marker 10 at 9:36 p.m.

Robert Brown, 3, of the 2100 block of Third Avenue, was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:18 p.m., according to the coroner.

Bowen says an autopsy is scheduled.

Georgia State Patrol, GSP, says a silver Cadillac Escalade hit the back of a tow truck in the right-through lane.

The passenger was treated for “serious injuries”, and Brown was found dead in the back seat. A 7-year-old male was also in the car and was not injured.

GSP says the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and had minor injuries.

