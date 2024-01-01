These new laws in Georgia have taken effect for 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. - Now that we’ve rung in 2024, several new laws have taken effect in Georgia that you should know about.

One of the most significant new laws is going to impact health care. It will entail some changes to the way health insurance works, and specifically, what they’re required to provide access to.

The idea is to ensure that everyone with insurance will have access to the care they need.

The Consumer Access to Contracted Healthcare Act, or CATCH Act, requires several things of insurance providers.

It requires that providers maintain a sufficient number of primary care physicians, specialty doctors, pharmacies, and labs in their network, as well as mental health and substance abuse care providers.

It also bars insurance companies from denying preauthorization for treatment from an in-network doctor because the referring doctor was not in-network.

Lastly, the law will also prevent insurance companies from treating telehealth care differently from in-person care.

That law goes into effect on Jan. 1, and if insurance companies violate it, they face a $2,000 to $5,000 fine per violation.

Income tax rates

A new law going into effect will lower your income taxes each year.

For 2023, the flat income tax rate is at 5.75% in Georgia.

But a law going into effect in January will lower that flat rate each year until 2029

We have a look at the rates that are scheduled for the next six years. Under this law, individual income tax rates are set to drop to 4.99% by 2029.

So starting in 2024, that rate will fall to at least 5.49%. We say at least because Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this month he is pushing to accelerate this plan so rates would drop to 5.39% in 2024.

Here is a look at how they currently plan to lower that flat rate each year:

Jan. 1, 2024: 5.49%

Jan. 1, 2025: 5.39%

Jan. 1, 2026: 5.29%

Jan. 1, 2027: 5.19%

Jan. 1, 2028: 5.09%

Jan. 1, 2029: 4.99%

Kemp wants to get that done in the upcoming legislative session. The accelerated rate would come as an amendment to the original bill.

Clearer online subscription renewal terms

Tired of seeing random subscription renewals on your credit card statement? This new act may help with that.

The Georgia Online Automatic Renewal Transparency Act stops companies from putting “unnecessary barriers” in place to cancel online subscriptions.

Now, services need to:

Make their renewal and cancellation terms clear.

Send a notice before or within three days of charging the customer, re-iterating the terms.

Make cancellations available online if the service itself can be accepted online.

Notify the customer if the price or services are changing.

The law also stops third-party food delivery services from using a restaurant’s name or likeness without written consent.

More 911 operator training

Starting in 2024, 911 operators in Georgia will need to complete annual training on how to give CPR instructions over the phone, an amendment ruled.

By 2025, anybody without the mandatory education can’t be certified as a communications officer.

