New Year’s Eve: Fatal crash kills 1 on Fury’s Ferry, 2 police cars crash in Aiken

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 23-year-old has died after a flaming accident on Fury’s Ferry Road, making it the first fatal crash on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities.

Columbia County deputies say they responded deputies responded to the intersection of SR 28, Fury’s Ferry Road, and Millstone Drive about an accident with injuries at 8:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, one vehicle was on fire and had to be extinguished by the first deputy on the scene, deputies say.

Investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was traveling west on SR 28 when a Toyota 4Runner entering SR 28 pulled into the path of the Nissan Altima.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan Altima swerved into the on-coming lane where it struck the Toyota 4Runner head-on.

According to authorities, the driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to AUMC for treatment but was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the collision.

The victim has been identified as Carson Levi Downs, 23, of Anderson, according to authorities. A 16-year-old from Evans was identified as the driver of the Toyota 4Runner and reported with no injuries.

Charges are forthcoming on the driver of the Toyota 4Runner after the investigation, authorities say.

SR 28 was completely shut down initially for the collision and a detour was set up. Once emergency personnel were completed with the medical treatment of the drivers, one lane was opened up and traffic was directed one direction at a time, officials say.

The forensic mapping of the scene was completed before the vehicles were moved. Once the forensic mapping was completed, the vehicles were towed and the roadway was cleared and opened back up. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, according to authorities.

In Aiken

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms two police cars crashed into each other on Augusta Road near Warrenville on Sunday evening.

On Sunday just before 10 p.m., News 12 26 received a viewer tip about the accident.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crash but says there are no injuries.

Abdullah says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is now handling this incident.

News 12 26 has reached out to SCHP for more information on what led up to this accident.

