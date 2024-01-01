Local powerlifting champ offers tips on how to keep resolutions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tee “Skinny Man” Meyers has to go to the gym regularly to do what he does.

“Usually this time of the year, people are getting ready for their New Year’s resolutions,” he said. “I don’t have a New Year’s resolution; I work out year-round.”

Last month, the 67-year-old, 27-time powerlifting champion from Hephzibah lifted more than 630 pounds at a meet and set two more world records in the process.

Every January, Meyers sees new people coming to the gym, but he says most of them are gone by February.

“By Valentine’s Day, it’s over,” he said. “The gym goes back to normal.”

Why? He thinks it’s because many people push themselves too hard, expecting results right away.

Meyers says it takes time.

“It’s something you’ve been doing all year long, that’s gotten you into this position where you’re overweight or out of shape,” he said. “All these people come in, and they’re gonna lose weight in about 10 days. Now, they spent all year gaining the weight, but they want to lose it in 10 days.”

He believes you need to set realistic goals and get advice from someone who knows what they’re doing.

“Start out with something you can do, and gradually increase it, so when you leave the gym, you leave with a victory. Don’t leave beat down, because you’re not gonna want to come back,” Meyers said.

Our Will Volk did a story with Meyers last year , and Volk struggled to do three pushups. After seeing that, Meyers offered to train Volk, and a few months later, Volk won a powerlifting competition in Grovetown.

“Fantastic. You were Superman. You were getting ready for the next contest, and then you disappeared,” Meyers told Volk.

Tee “Skinny Man” Meyers is hosting a charity powerlifting event at the end of the month on Jan. 27. It’s at the Augusta South YMCA. You can sign up here . He says all the money raised will go to charity.

Volk stopped going to the gym because he didn’t feel like it. But now that it’s 2024, Volk returned to the gym.

Meyers helped train him again. He believes Volk will need to have discipline to stick with it.

“Discipline is doing what you know you need to do but you don’t want to do,” he told Volk.

Does Volk have the discipline to stick with it? Will you? Let’s see where we are next year.

