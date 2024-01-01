How your old Christmas tree can become a new home for fish

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that 2024 is here, it’s time to take down your tree if you haven’t done it yet.

Instead of tossing out your real Christmas tree, consider recycling it at Lake Thurmond into a fish habitat.

When you’re ready to let go of your Christmas tree, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers an eco-friendly, and hassle-free alternative that gives back.

Every year, the corps recycles the trees to use them as fish habitats. They say your old trees can be beneficial to the lake.

We spoke to a conservation biologist, Evan Brasier, who says a Christmas tree can create an entire ecosystem and create a great place to fish.

“Within a week or two weeks, it begins forming algae, algal will start growing on the needles and branches of the Christmas tree, which attracts microorganisms, which attracts sunfish which is your brim species, which attracts bigger species which is your bass or crappie species,” Braiser says, “They’re excellent, especially if they’re placed in January, come February are great crappie catching places.”

To make it easier the corps set up a few drop-off sites around the area.

You can go there to drop off a tree, or if you’re an angler looking to put a tree in the lake, you can pick one up there too.

“It’s important to provide habitat for the lake, fishing areas for anglers to utilize, with this lake it lacks in vertical structure,” Brasier says.

The corps won’t put the trees in the lake it’s up to you to place the tree, allowing you to create your secret ecosystem.

Brasier says, “After you’re done with your tree for the season, whether that be right after Christmas or January, please bring it by here and recycle it back to nature.”

This will run for about three weeks until Jan. 14.

The main drop-off location is the below-dam recreation area by the dam.

They want you to take everything off the tree, and this is for natural trees only. All decorations, including tinsel and lights, must be removed before drop-off.

GEORGIA

Amity Day Use Area, boat ramp area (Thurmond)

Keg Creek Boat Ramp (Thurmond)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Dorn Boat Ramp, boat ramp area (Thurmond)

Parksville Day Use Area, boat ramp area (Thurmond)

Primary location with sign: Below Dam Day Use Park (Thurmond coordinates 33.658390, -82.195938)

