Fiery head-on crash kills 23-year-old on Furys Ferry

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers stayed mostly safe on New Year’s Eve across the CSRA, with the exception of a fatal crash in Columbia County and a collision between two patrol cars in Aiken County.

Carson Levi Downs, 23, of Anderson, was identified as the victim of the fatal crash at Furys Ferry Road and Millstone Drive in Columbia County.

Deputies responded to that crash at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, a deputy found a vehicle on fire and extinguished it.

An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was traveling west on Furys Ferry when a Toyota 4Runner pulled into its path, according to deputies.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan Altima swerved into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the 4Runner.

Downs was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 16-year-old from Evans was identified as the driver of the Toyota 4Runner and suffered no injuries. Deputies say charges are forthcoming.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, according to authorities.

In Aiken County

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms two police cars crashed into each other on Augusta Road near Warrenville on Sunday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and said there were no injuries.

Abdullah says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is now handling this incident.

