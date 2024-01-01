Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Mild and dry to start off the new year. Rain chances hold off until mid-week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny and mild weather returns in the wake of Monday’s cold front with highs in the low 60s, then the first chance of rain of 2024 arrives Wednesday night, as a system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and toward our area. How much rain we get will depend on the exact track of this system, so check back here for updates if you have outdoor plans late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Thursday looks like a cloudy and cool day with highs in the middle 50s, then sunshine returns Friday with highs holding in the middle 50s.

Early indications are that another system may come out of the Gulf of Mexico to deliver a chance of showers next Saturday.

