Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Calm start to the new year, partly cloudy conditions throughout the rest of our Monday.

Cooler highs in the low to mid 50s will take over Tue. and Wed. The first chance of rain of 2024 arrives Wednesday afternoon, as a system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and toward our area. How much rain we get will depend on the exact track of this system, so check back here for updates if you have outdoor plans late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Thursday looks like a cloudy and cool day with highs in the middle 50s, then sunshine returns Friday with highs holding in the middle 50s.

Heavy showers looking more promising throughout the day Saturday. Keep it here for updates!

