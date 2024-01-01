Submit Photos/Videos
Bulldogs’ Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton to enter NFL draft

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) sprints his way to a 34-yard touchdown run against...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) sprints his way to a 34-yard touchdown run against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton say they are entering the NFL draft.

Edwards led the Bulldogs with 880 rushing yards. Milton capped a productive senior season by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

MORE | PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors

Milton was named MVP of the Orange Bowl for No. 6 Georgia (13-1) after rushing for 104 yards on only nine carries on Saturday night. The two touchdowns gave Milton a team-leading 14 for the season. He finished second on the team with 790 yards rushing.

Milton (6-1, 220) finished the season with three consecutive two-touchdown games, including a career high 156 rushing yards with two scores in a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech to close the regular season.

Milton announced his plans to enter the NFL draft on social media on Monday.

“This has without a doubt been the best 4 years of my life,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have developed relationships that will last the rest of my life.”

Milton, who is from Fresno, California, thanked Georgia coaches “for taking a chance on the kid from Fresno.”

Edwards, also a senior, followed with his announcement later Monday, saying “it has been a blessing” to play for Georgia.

Edwards and Milton join offensive lineman Amarius Mims and defensive backs Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith in announcing plans to enter the NFL draft. Tight end Brock Bowers has not announced his plans.

