Aiken celebrates New Year’s Eve with environmentally friendly ball drop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the CSRA people celebrated News Years but Aiken had a different way to celebrate the upcoming year.

“We’re gonna come down and watch the ball drop when it gets to midnight. I think it’s something fun to do right here in town, right downtown,” said Frank Strobel, who attended the New Years Celebration.

For their New Years celebration, Café Scientifique made a ball out of recycled materials. Each year they add onto it, making it bigger, better and more environmentally friendly.

“A group of us were getting together thinking of something to do for New Year’s Eve at a friend of mine’s house and we decided to make a New Year’s Eve ball. Have you ever been to the one in New York? Well, it’s quite chilly there and that’s a good day’s walk. So we took an old exercise ball and used Christmas lights that have been recycled and some shrink wrap and made the New Year ball, hung it up on the flagpole at the post office, and had a ball drop,” said Todd Lista, New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Director.

It’s a way to inform the community about another way to help the environment while also celebrating the New Year.

“That makes it really interesting. Otherwise, it’s like, how do you make a ball different? Right, you know, have a ball and throw it away at the end of it or whatever. It’s been made with recyclable material, I think that’s special there,” said Strobel.

Last year over 1000 people attended the celebration. This year they expect the celebration to be the biggest one yet.

“I was here last year, but made it the last few seconds when they’re counting down 10,9,8. This year, we plan to come earlier because the bands will be here and you know, listen to some music before the countdown begins,” he said.

With an expected crowd over more than 1,000 people from last year, this year’s event also had a band and was open to the public to celebrate 2024.

