2 police cars collide near Warrenville on New Year’s Eve

By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms two police cars crashed into each other on Augusta Road near Warrenville, South Carolina on Sunday evening.

On December 31, just before 10 p.m., News 12 26 received a viewer tip about an accident where two police cars collided near Warrenville.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crash but says there are no injuries.

Abdullah says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is now handling this incident.

While details are limited at this time, News 12 26 has reached out to SCHP for more information on what led up to this accident.

