Augusta hospitals welcome a pair of New Year’s babies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The start of the new year means a lot for many different people – New Year’s resolutions, going after new goals, and for some families and welcoming a new baby into the family.

Augusta has at least two New Year’s babies for 2024 – one born at Doctors Hospital and one born at Wellstar MCG Hospital.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Taylor Martin is learning more about these New Year’s babies and talking to the parents. Watch for updates on News 12 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

At Doctors, Isis Aleya Roper was born at 2:04 a.m. Monday. She weighs 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long.

At Wellstar MCG, the first baby of 2024 was born at 8:17 a.m. A girl, she’s named Lydia Moon and weighs 5 pounds 14 ounces. She’s 18.5 inches long.

