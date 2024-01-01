Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta hospitals welcome a pair of New Year’s babies

Isis Aleya Roper
Isis Aleya Roper(Contributed)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The start of the new year means a lot for many different people – New Year’s resolutions, going after new goals, and for some families and welcoming a new baby into the family.

Augusta has at least two New Year’s babies for 2024 – one born at Doctors Hospital and one born at Wellstar MCG Hospital.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Taylor Martin is learning more about these New Year’s babies and talking to the parents. Watch for updates on News 12 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

At Doctors, Isis Aleya Roper was born at 2:04 a.m. Monday. She weighs 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long.

At Wellstar MCG, the first baby of 2024 was born at 8:17 a.m. A girl, she’s named Lydia Moon and weighs 5 pounds 14 ounces. She’s 18.5 inches long.

Copyright 2024 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
New Year’s Eve: Fatal crash kills 1 on Fury’s Ferry, 2 police cars crash in Aiken
3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones
3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones
Georgia Capitol
These new laws in Georgia have taken effect for 2024
Jamilla Shanae’ Smith
Jamilla’s close friends say they had an ‘unbreakable bond’

Latest News

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
New Year’s Eve: Fatal crash kills 1 on Fury’s Ferry, 2 police cars crash in Aiken
Annaliah Rhodes
Missing 26-year-old found minutes after alert goes out
Christmas tree recycling at lake Thurmond
How your old Christmas tree can become a new home for fish
Corporal Lucas Watts
S.C. deputy speaks for first time since he was shot in head