Powerball jackpot grows to $810 million for New Year’s Day

By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, and the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

Although no one has taken home the jackpot, a Hephzibah resident won $2 million last week. They qualified for $1 million based on the numbers drawn, but chose the Power Play option, doubling the win.

MORE | Census shows Georgia’s population reaches over 11 million

The Georgia Lottery didn’t release the winner’s name.

The next drawing is on Monday night.

Its cash value is $408.9 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

MORE | Top 10 most-clicked News 12 26 stories in 2023

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

