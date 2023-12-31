Mural fest coming to Augusta calls local artists to paint 5th Street Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council is calling on local artists to showcase their talent in different spots downtown.

This allows the community to get involved and add a personal touch to many different areas.

For the first time they are having an Augusta Mural Festival, asking local artists to come in and paint and for the public to come watch and support in April.

“I mean, after COVID, we had this like low where people weren’t able to do things. And now we’re having this, like, there’s so much things that you can get involved in. And we’re kind of riding that wave. We’re really getting into gear with a lot of different things,” said Heather Dunaway, Gallery Director and Marketing and Outreach Specialist for the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The plan is to fill the walls on both sides of the street leading up to 5th street bridge. They hope to display at least 40 different pieces of artwork all from local artists.

“We’re hoping to have it be this very, like immersive art experience where people, the public, can come and experience artists creating artwork. Murals have become an easy way for us to create public art. And we wanted to make it a big week long event where the artists are coming and they’re spending time together painting these murals,” said Dunaway.

But this isn’t the only local art they are hoping to add to Augusta. The Greater Augusta Arts Council has more opportunities to show your creative side such as the Wet Paint Art and Party Sale and a sculpture call at the GA Cyber Center.

“It’s super important to support local art because we do stimulate the economy. We did our AEP six survey. Our stats were announced recently. And it’s a multi million dollar economic boost that arts events, you know, put towards Augusta. So we like seeing that. But local artists, I mean, they’re doing this to earn money, to make income, to pay their bills, to send their kids to school, like, it also helps people in your community kind of thrive,” she said.

The last day to apply to be an artist for the mural on 5th street bridge on February 20.

