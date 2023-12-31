Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mural fest coming to Augusta calls local artists to paint 5th Street Bridge

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council is calling on local artists to showcase their talent in different spots downtown.

This allows the community to get involved and add a personal touch to many different areas.

For the first time they are having an Augusta Mural Festival, asking local artists to come in and paint and for the public to come watch and support in April.

“I mean, after COVID, we had this like low where people weren’t able to do things. And now we’re having this, like, there’s so much things that you can get involved in. And we’re kind of riding that wave. We’re really getting into gear with a lot of different things,” said Heather Dunaway, Gallery Director and Marketing and Outreach Specialist for the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The plan is to fill the walls on both sides of the street leading up to 5th street bridge. They hope to display at least 40 different pieces of artwork all from local artists.

“We’re hoping to have it be this very, like immersive art experience where people, the public, can come and experience artists creating artwork. Murals have become an easy way for us to create public art. And we wanted to make it a big week long event where the artists are coming and they’re spending time together painting these murals,” said Dunaway.

But this isn’t the only local art they are hoping to add to Augusta. The Greater Augusta Arts Council has more opportunities to show your creative side such as the Wet Paint Art and Party Sale and a sculpture call at the GA Cyber Center.

“It’s super important to support local art because we do stimulate the economy. We did our AEP six survey. Our stats were announced recently. And it’s a multi million dollar economic boost that arts events, you know, put towards Augusta. So we like seeing that. But local artists, I mean, they’re doing this to earn money, to make income, to pay their bills, to send their kids to school, like, it also helps people in your community kind of thrive,” she said.

The last day to apply to be an artist for the mural on 5th street bridge on February 20.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
In 2024, new Ga. laws will affect health insurance, tax rates
Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road
Lewiston Road closure promises 90 hours of traffic pain
Villa Europa
Villa Europa celebrates 50 years, looks ahead to new location
Jamilla Shanae’ Smith
Jamilla’s close friends say they had an ‘unbreakable bond’
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation

Latest News

5th Street Bridge Art
New Years eve forecast 12/30
3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones
3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones
The University of Georgia and Florida State will face off in the Orange Bowl.
No. 6 Georgia routs No. 4 Florida State 63-3 in Orange Bowl