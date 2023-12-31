Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones

3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones
3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says three men are in custody after trying to fly prison contraband into the Washington State Prison with a drone.

On Friday, December 29, deputies arrested three men near the Jefferson County and Washington County line, after attempting to use drones to fly narcotics, tobacco, cell phones and other restricted items into the prison.

Captain Robert Chalker with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest includes two 17-year-olds from Augusta and 34-year-old Tylub-deen El-amin of Columbia, South Carolina.

All of those arrested are being held in the Jefferson County Jail, but the release from Jefferson County also says the investigation is on-going and more arrests are anticipated.

News 12 26 will continue to follow this story as we learn more about this case.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
In 2024, new Ga. laws will affect health insurance, tax rates
Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road
Lewiston Road closure promises 90 hours of traffic pain
Villa Europa
Villa Europa celebrates 50 years, looks ahead to new location
Jamilla Shanae’ Smith
Jamilla’s close friends say they had an ‘unbreakable bond’
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation

Latest News

New Years eve forecast 12/30
The University of Georgia and Florida State will face off in the Orange Bowl.
No. 6 Georgia routs No. 4 Florida State 63-3 in Orange Bowl
The University of Georgia and Florida State will face off in the Orange Bowl.
Countdown to Orange Bowl: Key things to know
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Census shows Georgia’s population reaches over 11 million