3 arrested for attempting to fly in prison contraband with drones

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says three men are in custody after trying to fly prison contraband into the Washington State Prison with a drone.

On Friday, December 29, deputies arrested three men near the Jefferson County and Washington County line, after attempting to use drones to fly narcotics, tobacco, cell phones and other restricted items into the prison.

Captain Robert Chalker with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest includes two 17-year-olds from Augusta and 34-year-old Tylub-deen El-amin of Columbia, South Carolina.

All of those arrested are being held in the Jefferson County Jail, but the release from Jefferson County also says the investigation is on-going and more arrests are anticipated.

