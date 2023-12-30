Jamilla’s close friends say they had an ‘unbreakable bond’

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jamilla’s family and friends say it’s hard to put into words how they are feeling right now and how they have been feeling for the last month.

“When Millie walked into the room, it was more so like, her beauty one. You know, like, she’s beautiful. Millie has always just been the little pretty beautiful little thing. But it was like her spirit. Like, she never let anybody feel like they were less than anything,” said Ytia Echandia, Jamilla’s close friend.

Jamilla was always there for everyone she loved. Her closest friends say she was the ‘glue’ that held them together.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

“I don’t have that anymore. Like, you know, like, it’s not there anymore. I have no one to call, you know, talk to. So you know, it’s hard. It really is hard,” said Echandia.

Losing so much while having so little information about what happened and why.

“Since the day I met Jamilla, we had an unbreakable bond. I truly loved Jamilla. I can’t remember a day I haven’t since I met her,” said Lee Manley, Jamilla’s close friend.

Her friends say her smile lit up a room, and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people she loved.

Daniel Harmon (Contributed)

“I don’t know if this is a hard situation to deal with, because it’s like, you know, used to have someone there. Pretty much as long as I can remember as far as friendship, and love and genuine connection,” said Manley.

Her love for her friends was strong, but it was even stronger for her kids. Now they are just looking for answers and for peace.

“Trying to find out, like, where she is like, like, where’s melee? Like, we that’s just something we need, we need to know where she is, like, bring her home so we can have closure, you know, in our hearts,” said Echandia.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office encourages them to call 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.