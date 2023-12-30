Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

A touch warmer for the last day of 2023.
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cloudy, breezy and very chilly weather of Friday will continue through the last Saturday of 2023 with highs struggling into the lower 50s and winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph that will gust near 20 mph.

Skies clear and winds diminish Saturday night which will lead to a cold night with overnight lows in the upper 20s with winds from the west at 5 mph or less.

Sunshine returns for New Year’s Eve, and temperatures will be a bit milder with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and winds from the west to southwest at 7 to 12 mph. Wind gusts Sunday could peak around 20 mph in the later afternoon.

Clouds increase with seasonably cool highs in the upper 50s, but it looks like we will stay dry.

Sunny and cool weather returns in the wake of Monday’s cold front with highs in the middle 50s, then the first chance of rain of 2024 arrives Wednesday night, as a system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and toward our area. How much rain we get will depend on the exact track of this system, so check back here for updates if you have outdoor plans late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Thursday looks like a cloudy and cool day with highs in the middle 50s, then sunshine returns Friday with highs holding in the middle 50s.

Early indications are that another system may come out of the Gulf of Mexico to deliver a chance of showers next Saturday.

