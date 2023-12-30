New police chief selected for Thomson Police Department

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A law enforcement veteran with 20-plus years of experience has been chosen as the next chief of the Thomson Police Department.

The Thomson City Council voted Friday to select Donovan Jones as the new chief.

In early December, Courtney Gale, Thomson’s first female police chief, announced she was leaving to become police chief in Watkinsville.

Jones is currently a lieutenant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are excited to have Chief Jones joining our department after the new year,” said Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry. “He brings a wealth of experience to our community.”

Before joining the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Jones worked for Grovetown Public Safety, Thomson officials say.

Officials say Jones is set to start on January 15. Sgt. Chris Mullis will serve as acting chief.

The city administrator, McDuffie County Human Resources Director, and two Columbia County law enforcement representatives were a part of the selection committee, according to Jason B. Smith Community Development Director.

“We were very impressed by the depth of the candidate pool,” said Mayor Usry. “Each of our finalists had more than two decades of working in law enforcement in our area.”

The other three finalists were:

Dan Carrier, a lieutenant in the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry Whitfield, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Scott Whittle, a sergeant with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

