Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New police chief selected for Thomson Police Department

Thomson Police Department
Thomson Police Department(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A law enforcement veteran with 20-plus years of experience has been chosen as the next chief of the Thomson Police Department.

The Thomson City Council voted Friday to select Donovan Jones as the new chief.

In early December, Courtney Gale, Thomson’s first female police chief, announced she was leaving to become police chief in Watkinsville.

Jones is currently a lieutenant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are excited to have Chief Jones joining our department after the new year,” said Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry. “He brings a wealth of experience to our community.”

Before joining the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Jones worked for Grovetown Public Safety, Thomson officials say.

Officials say Jones is set to start on January 15. Sgt. Chris Mullis will serve as acting chief.

The city administrator, McDuffie County Human Resources Director, and two Columbia County law enforcement representatives were a part of the selection committee, according to Jason B. Smith Community Development Director.

“We were very impressed by the depth of the candidate pool,” said Mayor Usry. “Each of our finalists had more than two decades of working in law enforcement in our area.”

The other three finalists were:

  • Dan Carrier, a lieutenant in the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Barry Whitfield, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
  • Scott Whittle, a sergeant with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Richmond County Sheriff's Office patrol car at...
New details revealed on patrol car crash that killed pedestrian
Tomeka Nelson, 48
Richmond County deputies find missing 48-year-old
DNR warns about tegu lizards
Giant invasive lizards are surfacing in South Carolina
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s family fights grief amid death investigation
Villa Europa
Villa Europa celebrates 50 years, new location

Latest News

Cold and Dry New Years weekend 12/29
Jamilla Shanae’ Smith
Jamilla’s close friends say they had an ‘unbreakable bond’
‘I don’t fight it today’: Navigating addiction, recovery during the holidays
Nurse hospital generic
South Carolina, Georgia rank among worst states for flu